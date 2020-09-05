Kim Kardashian Poses With Pomegranate Tree In Juicy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian stunned her 187 million followers on Saturday with a sensual, unique photo shoot.

In the post, which featured three photos, Kim centered the aesthetic around red, juicy pomegranates and a rustic pomegranate tree, completing the series with a seated shot of her in a tight-fitted dress.

The reality star simply wrote, “Soooo good,” with the first image displaying a red-and-white pomegranate situated on what appeared to be a white marble counter top. The fruit’s juice spilled out onto the counter, giving a luscious, sultry feel that seemed to aptly accommodate Kim’s sexy vibes in the following snaps.

In the second photo, Kim stood in a tight-fitted, mini frock, giving a goddess-like visual as she posed next to the pomegranate tree. She held on to a piece of fruit hanging from the branch, echoing historical art pieces that would feature similar mythological sentiments. The background was pleasant and idyllic, with rustic foliage all around and a gorgeous, peaceful view of the ocean.

In the final shot, Kim was seated on what looked like a piece of wood situated on a rock landing, still sporting the mini dress and giving peace sign signals with her hands and a kissing face to the camera. The dress had medium-thick straps over her shoulders and featured a red-and-green floral pattern against a black back drop. Kim’s long, black locks were tousled ever-so-slightly and draped beautifully over her shoulders. A yellow-green tree provided a lush background.

Within just one hour of sharing, Kim’s post garnered over 400,000 likes and 2,700 comments, with users flooding the comments section with heart eyed, fire, and red heart emoji, signaling their love and admiration. Followers not only loved Kim’s style and sexy pose, but the picturesque backdrop.

“[S]itting pretty,” one fan commented, adding heart emoji to their post to show how much they loved Kim’s look.

“It looks so yummy,” a follower wrote, showing their appreciation for the scrumptious fruit on display.

“Symbol of Armenia,” a user commented, pointing out Kim’s ethnic background.

“This is SO libra/Venusian of you!!!!” one admirer stated, signaling the characteristics of Kim’s astrological sign plus the mythological vibe of the shots.

This isn’t the first time Kim has shared an artistic, editorial-esque photo series. The 39-year-old recently paid tribute to French designer Thierry Mugler, showing off a slew of looks from his past collections, The Inquisitr previously reported. In the series of eight photos, Kim displayed herself in some of the looks, interchanged with photos of the designer’s original showcase of the styles being shown on the runway.