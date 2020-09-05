Kindly Myers’ Killer Curves Are Illuminated In Scintillating Instagram Share

Model and Playboy alum Kindly Myers was active on her popular Instagram feed once again on Saturday, September 5 with another revealing share. In her latest upload, the 34-year-old, who has also graced the pages of publications like Maxim and FHM, included a photo that showed her laying on a hardwood floor while sporting a skimpy, two-piece number that showed off her killer curves.

Although Myers has frequently played the part of an exhibitionist on the platform, posting provocative imagery of herself in scant attire on a regular basis, her most recent offering may have taken things to another level artistically. The use of natural light by the photographer enriched the photo’s composition and caused Myers’ sexy curves, skin and golden locks to scintillate as a result.

Myers noted her body’s luster in the accompanying caption, saying that she was going to let her light shine. Meanwhile, fans weren’t shy about declaring their own love and appreciation for the way in which her shapely form was illuminated in the picture, filling the post’s comment thread with words of affirmation.

“Shining bright darling,” wrote one user.

“Stunning from every angle,” noted a second admirer.

“Love that light,” proclaimed another fan. “And you too.”

“You take some incredible pictures!!!” raved a fourth commenter.

In the sultry snap, Myers was laying on the dark hardwood with her upper back resting flatly against it and her legs curled slightly to the side and her feet nestled against the seat and armrest of a nearby couch. As a result, the lower half of her body was elevated somewhat from the floor.

Her pose allowed for a pleasing emphasis of her sinuous backside, hips, waist and bosom, the latter of which was captured from a tighter angle by the camera. However, Myers’ wavy blond locks — which were strewn about the floor — and the profile of her beautiful face were documented more closely than her other features due to their proximity to the device.

All the while, the golden hour sun shone through a large window or sliding glass door in the background. Its rays gave her slightly sun-kissed skin a distinct glow in the photo, while also providing incredible contrast against her voluptuous physique.

Myers’ latest upload was zeroing in on 3,000 likes at the time of this writing, and comments to similar to those shared above were continuing to mount.

As shared just one day earlier by The Inquisitr, Myers comparably left little to the imagination with her previous posting, which included an alluring reel of her sporting another sexy bikini and getting on her knees.