Marona Tanner Shows Off Her Enviable Figure In A White Crop Top And BurgundyPants

Australian model and actress Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 5, and treated her fans to a casual, yet sexy, picture.

In the snap, Marona — who initially rose to fame after being featured in the political thriller Embedded — rocked a white crop bra which featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. The tiny ensemble not only hugged her curves but also displayed her cleavage. Moreover, its short length put her bare midsection on full display.

Marona teamed the top with a pair of burgundy-colored, high-waisted trousers which boasted a zippered front. The form-fitting trousers perfectly accentuated her slender hips and tiny waist.

She loosely tied her highlighted tresses, letting her locks cascade over her back. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Some trees and the ocean could be seen in the background. The picture also captured the clear blue sky.

To strike a pose, Marona stood against rope railings to soak up the sun. She placed a hand on her waist and looked toward the floor. She parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she used several hashtags. Within an hour of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 3,300 likes. In addition, several of Marona’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 130-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and chic sense of style.

“My angel, you are incredibly beautiful, gorgeous, and stunning! You are my most favorite model in the world,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, you are looking very pretty and elegant. Keep rocking, queen!” another user chimed in.

“You are so beautiful, Marona. Enjoy your vacation and have a blessed and safe day!” a third follower wrote.

“Nice photo, Marona! You have got a beautiful face and very pretty eyes. I like you very much. Take care of yourself,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “great body,” and “hot af” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Casey Fleyshman, Olga Khomchik, and Paige Gillihan.

Marona rarely fails to impress her followers with her hot and stylish photographs, which she posts on the photo-sharing website almost every day. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 25, she shared a steamy pic in which she rocked a printed yellow sundress that boasted spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. The ensemble exposed her cleavage and highlighted her slender waist.