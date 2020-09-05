Andreane Chamberland Flaunts Her Terrific Shape In A Lavender Bikini By The Pool

Canadian smokeshow Andreane Chamberland went full bombshell in her latest Instagram photo on Saturday afternoon. The model flashed her terrific shape as she got steamy for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Andreane looked gorgeous as she opted for a lavender bikini with clear straps. The teeny top left little to the imagination as she exposed her colossal cleavage with a low cut neckline. Her muscled arms and shoulders were also highlighted in the garment.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her lean thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were on full display in the shot as well.

She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist. She also wore a Scrunchi that matched her ensemble on her other hand.

Andreane sat on her knees on top of a white towel next to a swimming pool. She had her legs apart and placed both hands on her knees while leaning forward and arching her back with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, sunlight could be seen peeking through the trees. A large unicorn pool float was also visible.

Andreane has amassed more than 539,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of her loyal fans wasted no time sharing their appreciation for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her feed.

Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks on the snap during that time.

“You’re my absolute dream girl the owner of my heart my beautiful goddess,” one follower gushed.

“Very beautiful. I hope you’re having a great weekend,” another stated.

“So Stunning,” a third comment read.

“You are a rare gem my girl. Love you and those wonderful curves so much,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her flawless physique in her online photos. She’s often spotted rocking racy lingerie, tiny tops, and stunning bathing suits.

