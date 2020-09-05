Kamala Harris Says She ‘Would Not Trust Donald Trump’ On Pre-Election Coronavirus Vaccine

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that she wouldn’t take Donald Trump’s word when it comes to a pre-election coronavirus vaccine.

While speaking with CNN on the State of the Union, as a video posted to Twitter shows, Harris chatted with Dana Bash about the possibility of a vaccination for COVID-19 by early November.

Bash asked if Harris had confidence that scientists and health experts would get the final say over the Trump administration when it comes to bringing an inoculation to the market.

“If past is prologue, they will not, they will be muscled, they’ll be suppressed. They will be silenced,” Harris said. “Because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days, and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he has been a leader on this issue when he has not.”

If there were to be a vaccine that was approved and distributed prior to the election, Bash wondered if Harris would get it. The California Democrat responded that the question was one all Americans would need to wrestle with if the situation were to take place.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it,” she said.

BASH: "Let’s just say there’s a vaccine that is approved and even distributed before the election. Would you get it?" HARRIS: "Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump… I will not take his word for it." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jhxtdvaMF1 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 5, 2020

While Trump and some in his administration have said that a COVID-19 shot should be ready before the November 3 deadline, critics say that the president might be rushing things in order to make himself look better politically.

There have been reports that Trump has put pressure on officials to rush the development of the vaccine in order to boost his chances of retaking the Oval Office. The Centers for Disease Control has also reportedly asked states to begin preparations for vaccine distribution sites.

The WHO has said, however, that they don’t expect a viable option to be made available until mid-2021, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Meanwhile, polling by Politico of nearly 2,000 Americans shows that a majority of individuals mistrust Trump when it comes to the question of a vaccine, with only 14 percent of respondents saying that would be more likely to get one if it was recommended by the president.

However, if their family recommended it, respondents said that they would be 46 percent more likely to take it. If Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert recommended it, 42 percent of people would be more likely to get inoculated.