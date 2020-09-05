Janet Jackson Looks Stunning While Showing Off Her Curves In A Sheer Black Dress

Janet Jackson took to her Instagram account on Friday night to share a stunning new photo with her adoring fans. The iconic singer posed for the camera while hinting in the caption of the post that she was excited for the weekend.

In the photograph, Janet looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a black dress. The garment featured off-the-shoulder straps that accentuated her toned arms, as well as a low cut neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The sheer material of the gown gave fans a peek at her skin underneath, while also showing off her long, lean legs in the process.

Janet sat on the ground in front of reflective background for the shot. She had both of her knees bent and placed one hand on her leg. She opted go barefoot for the snap as she leaned forward with her shoulders relaxed and tilted her head. She also stared into the camera with a bright smile on her face.

She wore her dark hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in sexy curls that cascaded down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Janet has accumulated more than 5 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those loyal fans didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 83,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,300 messages about the pic during that time.

“You are an icon girl. It’s like you get better with age. You’re timeless in your beauty and talent. Love your smile in the photo. It makes me so happy to see you looking happy and glowing,” one follower said.

“So much joy in this pic,” another stated.

“Iconic you’re making me want to listen to the #allforyou album,” a third social media user wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” a fourth person declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Janet’s admirers have been eagerly awaiting some new music from the singer. Earlier this month she stirred up speculation that she may release a brand new album sometime in the cooler months when she posed in a puffy winter coat and asked her supporters if it was winter yet — hinting that something big may be in store very soon.

That upload was a huge hit among Janet’s followers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 101,000 likes and over 2,900 comments.