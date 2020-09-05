Sistine Stallone Sticks Out Her Tongue In Pigtails And A Tiny Crop Top, Says ‘Rawr’

Social media star Sistine Stallone, who is the daughter of famed Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin, stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers after posting a new triple-picture update.

For the occasion, she wore a cropped t-shirt and jogger sweatpants combo. The crop top was a bright white color and highlighted Stallone’s sun-kissed skin. It featured a deep v-neck that exposed her décolletage and ended with a decorative twist at the bust. It had t-shirt style sleeves and a short hem that showcased her midriff.

The Love Advent actress coupled the top with a pair of comfy jogger sweatpants. They were a grayish beige hue, with a white tie that added some contrast to the garment. The silhouette was a mid-rise style and an elastic waistband cinched her torso just above her hips in a way that flattered her enviable figure.

Stallone accessorized with gold jewelry, including a number of rings and circular earrings. She also sported several stacked necklaces, including one that featured a pretty butterfly design and another that was a traditional cross pendant. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with two small pigtails around her crown.

The setting for the photos appeared to be a garage, with a mirrored wall revealing the reflection of a car. A black and white tiled floor added another element of pattern to the photos.

In the first of the three pictures posted, Stallone posed by angling her body sideways to the camera. She then gave her followers a sly smile over her shoulder. In the second, she remained similarly positioned. However, this time, Stallone tugged her pockets while tilting her head back and offering a smoldering glare.

Last but not least, Stallone showed off her playful side in the third photo by kicking at her photographer. She also posed with peace signs and stuck out her tongue as she smiled.

“Rawr,” she wrote in her caption.

Followers loved the post, awarding the upload close to 75,000 likes and around 760 comments.

“So beautiful,” gushed a fan, emphasizing the sentiment with both a wide-eyed face symbol and a red heart.

“Okaaayyy sassy hair queen I’m here for it,” raved a second, clearly liking the pig-tailed look.

“Best of the best,” proclaimed a third.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” declared a fourth, concluding the comment with both a drooling face emoji and a 100 percent symbol.

The Instagram star had previously floored her fans after frolicking in a neon green swim set with her sisters, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.