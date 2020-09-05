Charly Jordan Flashes Booty In Colorful Skirt & Red Bikini During Rwanda Trip

Charly Jordan gave fans a glimpse of her toned backside in a new Instagram share on Saturday. The DJ posted a collection of photos that captured golden hour in Rwanda as she rocked a tiny skirt and bikini. Her outfit did nothing but favors for her figure and certainly drove viewers wild.

The photos saw Charly standing on a black balcony overlooking a neighborhood. Trees and mountaintops could be seen in the distance as the bright sun rose or set or the area. The rays cast a golden light over the model’s tan skin.

Charly wore a red triangle-shaped top with incredibly small cups that did little to cover her cleavage. A string tied loosely around her low back and exposed a bit of sideboob.

Charly’s flat abs were on display between the top and a multi-colored sarong with maroon fringe. The waistband hit at her belly button and hugged her curvy hips. She pulled the skirt open with one hand to show off her killer legs and booty.

Charly accessorized the outfit with a dainty necklace, a gold bangle, and black beaded bracelets. She styled her blond hair down and straight, but added two small pigtails on the top of her head.

The first image showed Charly facing the sun as she completely lifted the skirt up to reveal her derriere. She peered over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. In another image, she pushed her hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure and arched her back as she made a silly face. Another shot showed her leaning forward and sticking her tongue out as if she were licking the sun. At the end of the lighthearted post, Charly faced away from the camera once more and flashed a smoldering stare.

The post received more than 95,000 likes and just over 330 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with Charly’s followers. Many people showered her with praise in the comments section.

Kinsey Wolanski and Janice Joostema were among fellow models who shared compliments.

“I really just don’t understand how you’re real….” Kinsey said.

“You look so gorgeous,” another user added.

“You are so beautiful!” a third person wrote.

“Stunning as always,” a fourth fan said.

Charly often travels the world and shares her adventures on her feed. She shared another shot upon her arrival in Rwanda that showed her rocking an orange cropped shirt and matching sweats, which her followers loved.