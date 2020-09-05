Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stockpile Is 10 Times Over Mandated Limit, Warns UN Nuclear Watchdog

A nuclear watchdog employed by the United Nations has warned in a report released on Friday that Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium are more than 10 times the limit that had been mandated in the 2015 International Treaty.

According to the Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) claimed that Iran has a total of 2,105.4 kilograms of low-enriched uranium as of August 25. This is a stark increase from its levels reported on May 20, which were calculated as 1,571.6 kilograms.

This is a massive breach of the treaty spearheaded by then-President Barack Obama in 2015. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the terms included a limit of 202.8 kilograms allowed for Iran’s stockpile — meaning Iran’s current levels are ten times over the negotiated level.

Even more worryingly, the IAEA noted that the uranium was enriched to a purity of 4.5 percent, despite the fact that the 2015 deal had also mandated that the maximum allowed was 3.67 percent. Though weapons would require a purity of 90 percent if not more, the process becomes easier the purer the element becomes, and it is considered a quick procedure to create a bomb once at one fifth purity.

Over the past couple of years, Iran has begun flouting the rules mandated by the pact. International relations experts have hypothesized that the Persian nation hopes that countries involved in the pact — including the U.K., France, and China — will increase incentives in response.

Iran needs such incentives as the its economy has struggled after the United States, under President Trump, pulled out of the deal — and reinstated harsh sanctions in the process. In fact, the financial health of the country is so poor that it has sparked protests and was alleged to influence health policies concerning the novel coronavirus pandemic to prioritize the nation’s economy.

However, despite Iran failing to comply with the agreement, many governments insist that the deal should not be discarded because it gives the IAEA important access to the country’s nuclear facilities.

Moreover, there is one bright spot amid the findings. The watchdog noted that the Iranian stockpile of heavy water had decreased and was finally within the limits set by the treaty (per Al Jazeera). Heavy water is a known component of nuclear reactors, and the Middle Eastern country had exceeded limits this past fall.

Information on the growing stockpile comes as tensions between the United States and Iran hit a new low earlier this year, with panicked Twitter users predict the start of World War III. Even as recently as this past April, President Trump claimed that the Navy should “shoot down and destroy” any Iranian gunboats that harassed U.S. ships, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.