Devon Windsor Puts Toned Bod On Show In Blue Bikini At The Beach

Devon Windsor has been posting lots of bikini pics to her Instagram page as of late, and in her most recent post, she showed off her toned bod in a blue two-piece. There were three photos in total and she struck poses in the ocean and on the beach.

In the first snap, Devon was photographed sitting in shallow water with her right knee propped up. She leaned back slightly and gazed into the distance with her lips parted.

Her bikini top was light blue with thick straps, and it featured bright blue floral-inspired accents throughout. The front of the top had a twist accent in the center, and her matching bottoms had a waistline that folded over. The swimsuit flattered Devon’s figure, and her cleavage and sculpted abs were hard to miss.

She wore her hair slicked back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses with hexagonal lenses. She also rocked a chunky chain necklace that was wrapped around her neck twice, and it featured a large circular charm.

The second picture was taken from further away as Devon struck a similar pose, except this time she tilted her chin in the air. The backdrop was entirely made up of water.

And in the final shot, she laid on her side with her legs extended as she glanced to her left. Moreover, her bracelets and rings were visible for the first time in the photo series.

Devon’s deep tan was especially notable thanks to the sunlight that drenched her figure, and her knee was covered in sand. The skies were partially clear with large clouds.

The update has been available for 40 minutes and it’s already garnered over 6,400 likes. Her followers quickly took to the comments section to leave her lots of compliments.

“Super girl,” declared a fan.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful,” gushed a second admirer.

“Well Dev you’ve got me for life I freakin love your way. Hilarious and fun,” declared a third devotee.

“Simply gorgeous,” wrote another supporter.

Yesterday, Devon put her figure on show in another bikini, that time striking a pose on a boat. Her top was white with silver zebra print, and it had a large cutout in the center that called attention to her chest. Her matching bottoms were tiny and she accessorized with multiple bracelets, rings, and earrings. She sat on the edge of the boat with her right hand in her hair, and she closed her eyes while smiling.