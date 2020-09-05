Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Yellow Striped Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a yellow-and-white striped bikini that highlighted her incredible curves. The photo was captured in Beverly Hills, California, as the geotag indicated, and Arianny appeared to be sitting poolside in an area surrounded by modern high-rise buildings.

She wore a swimsuit from the brant Montce Swim, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The bikini top she had on was slightly retro-inspired, with a delicate bow nestled between the two cups. The fabric stretched over her ample assets, and the neckline dipped down in the middle, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The garment also flaunted a hint of underboob as the look strained to contain her growing curves.

The entire top was crafted from a fabric with a bit of texture to it, and a yellow-and-white vertical striped pattern. It had thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and it seemed as though the top could be worn without straps as well, as it was fastened to the cup with a clip.

Arianny added a few accessories to her poolside ensemble to keep herself protected from the sun. The first was a pair of sunglasses with white frames and lenses with a purple tint. The second was a hat with a wide brim crafted from a delicate material.

She wore her long brunette locks loose in effortless waves that cascaded down her chest and back, and a soft smile graced her face as she appeared to look at the camera. The sun shone down on her sun-kissed skin, and cast a few unique shadows on her upper chest and face as it filtered through the patterns of her hat.

She had one hand resting on a surface beside her and the other cupping her growing baby bump. Arianny also had on a ring and a silver bangle bracelet.

Her fans loved the update, and the post receive dover 11,100 likes within 12 hours, as well as 155 comments from her eager audience.

“How cute are you?!” one fan exclaimed, loving the shot.

“Great photo. Hope you’re feeling awesome!” another follower remarked.

“Still beautiful as ever!” a third fan added.

“You’re absolutely glowing babe,” another commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a throwback snap taken from a Mexican vacation that she went on with her partner, Taylor King. She wore a sequin bikini for the shot, and the duo posed while exploring a cenote. Arianny shared an intimate detail in the caption, mentioning that the baby the duo were expecting was conceived on the vacation.