Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Killer Body In Rip Training Instagram Video That Dwayne Johnson Comments On

Dwayne had a hilarious response to a comment from Lindsey's fiance.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram on Friday to share another intense workout video. She demonstrated a combat-style exercise using a unique piece of gym equipment, and she used the footage to hype the release of a new sneaker from Dwayne Johnson’s line of athletic apparel.

Lindsey’s fiance, NHL player P.K. Subban, left a sweet message in the comments section of her post letting her know that he thought she looked stunning while she was sweating it out in the gym. However, The Rock hilariously suggested that the compliment was meant for him.

“How do you get more beautiful everyday?” P.K. wrote.

“Who me?” Dwayne replied, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Lindsey was wearing a pair of the Jumanji: The Next Level actor’s new Project Rock 3 training shoes. He collaborated with Under Armor on the footwear and a collection of athletic apparel. Lindsey also used her fit physique to show some of his clothing in action.

She wore a purple ensemble from the label that included a sports bra. The top had mesh panels around the neckline and wide straps that created a V shape in the back. Her skintight midi shorts had pale pink stripes down the sides. She styled her blond hair in French-braided pigtails.

Her geotag indicated that her video was filmed at the “Iron Paradise” gym. According to Men’s Health, this is what Dwayne calls his personal fitness facilities. The Baywatch actor previously made an appearance in workout footage that showed Lindsey doing a set of chain squats while he spotted her.

This time around, Lindsey was solo as she used a TRX Rip Trainer to work her core and upper body. The apparatus consisted of a lever bar with a long resistance cord attached to one end. The other end of the band was anchored down.

The athlete stood with her legs in a wide stance and her knees slightly bent. She grasped the bar on both ends. She began by holding it down in front of her so that it touched the tops of her upper thighs. Lindsey then pivoted her right foot as she turned to the side. At the same time, she arched the end of the lever attached to the resistance cord up over her head in a quick thrusting movement. She grimaced as she pulled against the stretchy band. She returned to the starting position and repeated the move.

The former pro skier’s followers rewarded her athletic efforts with an avalanche of praise.

“My favorite real life Game of Thrones hero!” read one reaction to her video.

“One of the baddest women on the planet” gushed another fan.