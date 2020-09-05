Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Workout Set While Going For A Run

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning shot in which she was out and about getting her sweat on. Melissa flaunted her fit figure in a workout set that clung to her curves as she exercised outdoors.

The ensemble she wore incorporated pieces from the brands Oh Polly and Bo and Tee, and she made sure to tag the Instagram pages of both in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, so her fans would know where to get the look.

She wore a sports bra with a scoop neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The garment was crafted from a pale neon yellow shade, and had the Bo and Tee brand name emblazoned across the chest in white lettering on a hot pink strip. The look flaunted her toned shoulders and arms, as well as her flat stomach.

She paired the sports bra with leggings in a matching hue. The high-waisted bottoms had a thick waistband that settled right at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The fabric clung to her curvaceous hips and stretched over her sculpted thighs and calves.

Melissa appeared to be enjoying the sunshine as she jogged outdoors on a wide road. Lush green trees were visible to the right, some stretching out over the road to blanket a portion of it in shade. The other side featured dirt and a hill covered in dry grass, and the sky above was a stunning blue.

She finished off the look with a pair of black and blue sneakers, and accessorized with some aviator sunglasses. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and her ponytail swung along with her strides as she made her way down the pavement. Her bronzed skin glowed in the sunshine, and her followers couldn’t get enough.

The post received over 3,000 likes within nine hours of going live, as well as 41 comments from her fans.

“Great figure,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You really are a picture,” another remarked, loving Melissa’s fit physique.

“Lookin amazing,” a third fan added.

“How far did you run?” another questioned, curious about Melissa’s workout routine.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa thrilled her fans by sharing a tantalizing snap in which she lounged in a freestanding tub. The wall behind the tub and the floor underneath it were both covered in an eye-catching blue-and-white tile, and Melissa placed her arms on the edge of the tub as she gazed off into the distance.