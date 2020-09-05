Nicole Thorne Straddles A Jet Ski In A Teeny Black Bikini In New Vacation Snaps

On Friday night, Australian model Nicole Thorne updated her Instagram followers on her vacation to Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, sharing two eye-popping photos of herself straddling a jet ski. The snaps captured the 29-year-old from head to toe, flaunting her insane bikini body in addition to offering a great view of the sea and coastline.

The steamy upload saw Nicole rocking a sexy black two-piece that perfectly displayed her toned figure thanks to its plunging neckline and incredible high cut. The skimpy bikini featured teeny triangular cups that were spaced wide apart, completely exposing her deep cleavage. The scanty cups also bared a generous amount of sideboob, and were strung together on a tiny string going over the chest line and around her back. Thin, spaghetti shoulder straps framed her ample décolletage area, further drawing the eye to her perky chest.

The look included minuscule bottoms that dipped dangerously low in the front, showcasing her trim tummy. The scooped, U-shaped waistline extended into a pair of thick side straps, which sat high on her hips, accentuating her lithe figure and hourglass curves.

Nicole put on a leggy display, flaunting her chiseled pins as she stood up for the pose. She gently wrapped her manicured fingers around the handles, glancing to the side as the wind rustled through her hair. The second snap saw her looking the other way and was slightly more closely cropped to her body.

The model wore her hair down for the shoot, letting her raven tresses fall freely down her back. She matched her nail polish to her swimwear and ditched her shoes, showing off the tattoo on her foot.

The dark swimsuit beautifully stood out against the backdrop of the turquoise-green sea, which the chartreuse jet ski complemented. The seascape was complete with a pastel-blue sky. A chain of misty hills loomed in the far background, stretching along the horizon. Their adumbral silhouettes provided contrast for a fleet of white ships floating in the distance, allowing the vessels to be seen more clearly.

The sizzling brunette also included a video wherein she could be seen leaning on the handles as she arched her back and stuck out her plump rear end for the camera.

In her caption, Nicole teased more footage to come, committing to proving to her fans that she did more than just pose on the jet ski and actually took it for a ride. She expressed her admiration for the gorgeous location with a “lovewhitsundays” hashtag, tagging the official Instagram account for the idyllic island off the eastern coast of Australia.

In the span of 10 hours, the triple upload garnered more than 17,800 likes and and 215 messages, proving to be a big hit with her online admirers.

“Oh wow… I’m sh*t scared to ride these things but wow…,” on person commented on her post, leaving a string of loving emoji.

Nicole engaged her fan in the comments, writing, “Nothing to be scared of, this was my first time and heaps of fun!”

Others had questions about the promised clip.

“When you say that a video is coming soon do you mean here or on YouTube,” a second follower wanted to know.

The Aussie bombshell didn’t hesitate to reply, noting that she’ll be sharing Instagram Stories of all of the action.

A comment posted by professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, who is accompanying Nicole on her trip to document her adventures, seemed to confirm this.

“Speed demon [raising-hands emoji] Even the drone was no match,” he wrote, suggesting that Nicole was very fast on the water.

“POST THE VIDEO SOON PLEASE GORGEOUS…,” another Instagrammer penned in all caps, adding three ocean wave emoji.

Nicole followed up with a pair of photos that saw her posing on a beach in a low-cut white bikini. The Aussie smokeshow got down on her knees for the steamy pics, which she shared earlier this morning and which have already been liked over 10,500 times.