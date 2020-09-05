John Travolta & His Daughter Ella Surprise Fans As They Step Out For Lunch With Rocker Tommy Lee & His Family

The actor and his daughter attended a birthday lunch for the Motley Crue drummer's wife.

John Travolta shared a new photo to Instagram following an afternoon out with a surprising crew of friends. The actor and his daughter Ella Bleu stepped out for lunch to celebrate the birthday of pal Brittany Furlan. The internet personality and comedian married Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee last year.

In a new pic shared to his social media page, Travolta was seated at an outdoor table with his daughter and their rock star friends as they celebrated Furlan’s 34th birthday at a California restaurant. The actor sported a beard and black polo shirt, while the rocker wore a beanie cap and a black t-shirt. Furlan stunned in a lacy top and sun hat as she celebrated her special day with her loved ones.

Lee’s son, The Hills: New Beginnings star Brandon Lee, and Furlan’s pals Mikaela Hoover and Daniella Beckerman, were also in the photo, which was taken at the Malibu eatery Nobu, per The Daily Mail. The group was all smiles as they posed for the sweet snap after finishing off their food and drinks.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Travolta described the outing as a “lovely lunch” with the Lee family. He also wished Furlan a happy birthday.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to the celebrity hangout they never saw coming.

“Wait what? You guys hang out? Lol,” one fan asked of the Travoltas and the Lees.

“Haha, exactly. People you would never think are friends,” another added. “But good for them.”

“Right?! I’m surprised but I’m here for it!! Lol,” a third fan chimed in.

“Lol Tommy Lee having lunch with Travolta, I love it,” another follower added.

Others wrote that while the celebration looked wonderful, the “void” was real for Travolta without his beautiful spouse of 29 years by his side.

Travolta’s new photo comes less than two months after the heartbreaking death of his wife Kelly Preston. The Oscar-nominated star has been quiet on social media since July but he broke his silence two weeks ago to share a video of him dancing with his 20-year-old daughter in honor of his late wife’s memory.

While it is unclear when and how this unlikely friendship formed, this is not the first time Travolta has posed with Lee’s wife on social media. In July, Furlan shared an Instagram snap, seen here, which showed her hanging out with the actor and several other pals.