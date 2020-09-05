Tarsha Whitmore Hits The Beach In A Teeny Blue String Bikini

Australian smokeshow Tarsha Whitmore kicked off the weekend with a steamy bikini shot posted to Instagram this morning, thrilling followers with her insane curves as she posed on a beach. Clad in a skimpy sky-blue bathing suit that perfectly displayed her voluptuous figure, the 20-year-old model turned her side to the camera, flaunting her toned midriff and tiny waist. The picture was cropped at the mid-thigh, keeping all of the attention on the swell of her hip. The low angle also offered a great view of her perky chest, teasing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob.

Tarsha rocked a string two-piece bikini that flaunted her cleavage in addition to baring her hips and tummy. The look included a plunging neckline and underwire cups that gave extra definition to her sculpted bust, sporting a sexy push-up effect that emphasized Tarsha’s ample décolletage area. The top was complete with spaghetti shoulder straps, as well as a tiny string going across the chest line to connect the widely spaced apart cups.

Meanwhile, the bottoms had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to their scandalous high cut. The item had a minuscule ruched front that only covered what was necessary, boasting a scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button. Thin, adjustable side straps stretched high over her hip bones, accentuating her fit figure. Likewise, the bottoms flaunted her chiseled tummy, leaving her navel piercing on show for her audience to admire.

The sexy design aside, the flirty swimsuit caught the eye with its chic tie-dye print, which incorporated subtle hues of pale blue, lilac, and pink. The palette highlighted Tarsha’s honeyed tan, which the shining sun beautifully set aglow. The sizzling blonde raised her arms as she basked in the sunlight, seemingly pulling up her golden tresses. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, giving her more sex appeal.

The model was gazing into the distance as if taking in the view. The glaring sun gave her a slight squint, which only added to her smoldering expression. She parted her plump lips in a seductive way, giving off sultry vibes all over her feed.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken on Queensland’s Gold Coast. The background comprised of typical beach fare, showing a white, sandy shore bordered by dark, frothy waves and a bright, blue sky overhead. Skyscrapers loomed in the distance, stretching above the horizon.

The upload immediately captured fans’ attention, racking up more than 7,350 likes in the first hour of going live on the platform. Followers also left 61 comments under her pic, complimenting the bombshell’s jaw-dropping physique.

“Tarsha you look amazing in this bikini [heart-eyes emoji] you have a wonderful body,” wrote one Instagram user, who further expressed their admiration with a pair of fire and raising hands emoji.

“You look absolutely amazing beautiful,” agreed a second person, leaving a trail of fire and OK-hands emoji.

“You are literally perfect,” gushed a third fan.

“What a dream,” read another message.