Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks White String Bikini While Sitting On A Jetty: ‘Summer Escape’

Alessandra Ambrosio flaunted her incredible physique in her latest Instagram post. She looked smoking hot in a white string bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her fans flocked to view the titillating update and to engage with her on the platform.

The model took to social media in the early hours of Saturday morning to share a couple of sexy snaps. According to Alessandra’s geotag, she was at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. She kept her caption simple, labeling the photos a “summer escape.”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel wore a two-piece swimsuit with a very light print on it. The string bikini exposed her glowing décolletage and ample cleavage. The bikini tied in the front and drew attention to her bust.

The matching bottoms clung to her hips and put her curvaceous hips and thighs on display. Of course, both the top and bottom showcased her incredible abs. She showed off her taut and toned stomach and minuscule waist in the photographs.

Alessandra elevated her look with the accessories she wore with the ensemble. She threw on a bucket hat to cover her flowing brown mane, and covered up in a sheer longline cardigan. The hat and cover-up protected her from the elements of the island and ensured that her sun-kissed skin remained healthy. Her only other visible accessory was a ring that she wore on her index finger.

The supermodel posed in an idyllic location. She was perched on a jetty above a turquoise ocean. The sea rippled in its various shades of blue, mirroring the tranquil sky.

In the first photo, Alessandra sat in profile, seemingly entranced by her surroundings. She looked at the ocean while sitting on the edge of the jetty. Her hat was pulled low and cast a shadow over her eyes as she slightly parted her mouth while staring into the distance.

Alessandra enjoyed the sun in the second photo. She leaned back and let its rays bask down on her face and flawless figure.

The mother-of-two was inundated by likes, comments, and emoji as the pics sparked a frenzy among her fans.

“It’s too hot,” one fan teased and followed their comment with flame emoji.

A second Instagrammer was just thrilled to have seen the model while they also vacationed in the Maldives.

“It was such an incredible experience to be able to vacation on the same island as you! You & your family are even more gorgeous in person! I hope you had an amazing vacation and a safe flight home,” they said.

Alessandra has an astounding following of over 10.2 million people. This particular image has already racked up more than 30,000 views in the three hours since it went live.