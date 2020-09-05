Laura Amy Sizzles In A Blue String Bikini While Posing In An Outdoor Shower

Laura Amy headed into the weekend with a steamy bikini post that has left many of her Instagram followers in awe of her gorgeous curves. The Australian fitness and lingerie model showed off her bombshell body in a revealing string two-piece from Oh Polly, sharing a back and front view of the scanty outfit to the delight of her eager audience.

The 28-year-old posed in an outdoor shower for the tantalizing upload — one decorated with striped, textured tiles that incidentally matched the print on her teeny pool item. The dark-gray sandstone made her pastel swimwear truly pop, emphasizing its bright palette which incorporated vibrant hues of light blue, chartreuse, and white. The color scheme accentuated Laura’s bronzed tan, calling attention to her supple, toned skin. Meanwhile, the sexy design flaunted her voluptuous assets, displaying an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves.

The bathing suit included small, triangular cups and a plunging neckline that perfectly showcased the model’s busty figure. The top was complete with a set of spaghetti straps that tied high up on her shoulder blades, draping down her back in a messy bow. Likewise, the skimpy thong bottoms only covered what was necessary, boasting an incredible high cut that completely exposed her hips and thighs. The item dipped dangerously low in the front, baring Laura’s chiseled tummy, and sported thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her waist.

The first photo shared with fans captured the sizzling brunette from behind. Laura held one hand on the shower knobs, tucking the other behind her head as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera. She raised one knee, fixing the lens with a sultry stare and parting her lips in a provocative way.

A swipe to the next slide saw Laura facing the camera with a serene gaze. She posed with one hand on her neck, drawing attention to her generous décolletage. She put one leg in front of the other and cocked her hip, teasing fans by tugging on her bikini bottoms. Unlike the first snap — which cut off at the upper thigh, spotlighting her ample posterior — the second pic was cropped at the knees, displaying her curvy thighs in full.

Laura accessorized the eye-catching swimwear with a gold bangle bracelet. She rocked a chic hairstyle to go with her beach-babe look, pulling back her raven tresses into a messy updo and leaving only her blond highlights to frame her face. A patch of clear sky was visible in the upper side of the frame, complementing her cerulean-toned swimwear.

The double update received a lot of love from Laura’s online admirers, racking up more than 12,880 likes in the span of 12 hours. The post also amassed 366 comments, including a few messages from fellow models.

“Woww,” wrote Canadian hottie Valerie Cossette, followed by a blue heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Laura’s bikini.

Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse commented three blue hearts.

“Boootyyy,” chimed in Australian reality TV star Skye Wheatley, leaving a pair of hearts.

Laura’s less famous Instagram followers also had plenty to say about the smoking-hot look.

“Absolutely stunning omg a masterpiece,” gushed one person, adding a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“You’re magical,” read another message.