Yovanna Ventura Puts Booty On Display In Nude Thong On Instagram

Yovanna Ventura took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a sizzling new photo of herself in nude lingerie. She faced her back to the camera and left her booty on show, and a mirror offered a better look at her figure.

She stood with her left knee bent and her hands on her hips as she gazed directly at the mirror. She parted her lips in a sultry manner and she exuded lots of flirty vibes.

The mirror she was looking at was ornate with a gold frame, and it contrasted to the marigold mirror wall. The area was decorated with lots of Polaroids taped in a geometric shape with some that were clipped to the mirror’s frame. All of the Polaroids appeared to be of different models in a variety of tight workout gear and lingerie. In addition, there was a thin table with small plates of pastries and a long shot glass.

Yovanna’s lingerie set consisted of a classic bra with underwire and a thong with thick straps. It allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and her bare booty, and her slender legs were hard to miss.

She wore her hair down in a heavy side part with all of her locks brushed behind her back. She accessorized with a charm necklace and sported a matching light-toned manicure.

The room that she was in had dark peach carpet, and her yellow heels were visible on the left side of the frame. Notably, the shoes matched the shade of the room.

The model tagged the brand Skims to give them credit for the look.

The post has been live for six hours so far, and it’s garnered over 119,600 likes. Her admirers took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Wow!! That view,” raved a supporter.

“My new wallpaper Queen,” shared a second admirer, punctuating their message with a long string of fire emoji.

“Yeah amazing tan!! Congratulations keep it like that!!! Nice weekend,” wished a third admirer.

Others responded to her caption.

“I think YOU make everything look good,” gushed another social media user.

Two days ago, Yovanna posted another Instagram update, that time a multi-part photo and video series. She rocked a tight green dress that conformed to her figure and it featured a low cut in the back. In the first photo, she posed in front of a blank wall and stood with her hands above herself. She faced away from the camera and glanced to the right. Also, there was a lime hose mounted on the wall that matched her outfit.