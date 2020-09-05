Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Black Crop Top & Pants While Getting Ready For UFC Fights

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer shared a sneak peek of herself as she prepared to go to Las Vegas for this weekend’s fights, and fans appeared to appreciate her simple but sexy share.

In the image, Brittney stood in front of two beds with white linens, and a small chair was visible to one side. She stood with one hand on her hip and the other one relaxed at her side. The ring girl wore a black, ribbed neck cropped top with a deep v-neck. The shirt had buttons, which strained across her ample bosom, and the cut showed off a hint of her cleavage. Ruffles adorned the short sleeves and hemline. She paired it with simple matching pants that rose to just below her flat navel, showing off her flat tummy, nipped-in waist, and curvy hips.

Brittney wore her highlighted brunette hair in curls that cascaded over one shoulder from a side part with shorter pieces framing her face. Her eyes popped with long black eyelashes framing them. A big, gorgeous smile revealed Brittney’s straight white teeth. She accessorized the trendy outfit with small gold hoop earrings, multiple gold necklaces, and a matching watch along with red and blue event bracelets.

The model expressed her excitement at the upcoming fights and her trip to Vegas to get ready for them, and her fans felt the same. At least 19,000 shared the love by hitting the like button, and more than 250 took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with many adding a flame emoji to express themselves.

“Brittney at the fights is a plus! Looking good, gorgeous. I’ll be watching,” gushed one follower.

“You are amazing! Stay blessed, stay safe, and have a wonderful event. Please do shadowboxing,” a second devotee asked.

“You look beautiful, like always, Brittney! You are the prettiest ever. Wow. Be safe and have a good time. I can’t wait to watch,” wrote a third fan who added several red lips and heart emoji to the message.

“Beautiful smile!! You’re so pretty!!!! You’re ring girl of the year every year, Brittney. I hope you have a great holiday weekend,” a fourth Instagram user replied along with a blushing smiley.

Brittney regularly shares hot shots of herself in various aspects of her life, including her job, her modeling, and her artwork. The Inquisitr previously reported that she recently teased her fans with some song lyrics from the 1990s and a red hot lingerie set.