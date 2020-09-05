‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Josslyn Confesses To Cameron

The teen scene on General Hospital has not been on the forefront for a while, but Josslyn and Trina have been interacting a little bit recently, Now Cameron will be back on screen and the three BFFs will once again be back together soon.

According to Soap Central, Josslyn and Cameron will meet up at some point during the week of September 7 and his secret will soon be out in the open. She will tell him that she knows all about him and Trina kissing a few months ago. The kiss came about after the two teens were kidnapped and then rescued by Jason and Curtis. Unfortunately, Taggert died in the process-at least that’s what everyone was led to believe. The trauma of it all led to Trina and Cameron in a smooch. They kept it quiet because of Josslyn, but now she knows about it.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Trina and Josslyn met up at Kelly’s and the conversation led to Cameron and why he acted so different around Trina these days. She finally confessed to her best friend that they kissed, but she didn’t tell her that she also has feelings for Cameron.

General Hospital spoilers say that soon Josslyn will start to develop romantic feelings for him, but he is more into Trina now. He would have loved Josslyn’s affections before, but now his feelings have switched gears. Will Josslyn catch on after talking to him?

Craig Sjodin / ABC

There was expected to be a teen love triangle this summer, but with the filming stopped for a few months, it has forced this story line, as well as the others, back a bit further.

Spoilers also tease that Josslyn will be saying goodbye to her grandpa, Mike Corbin, as he is expected to lose his battle with Alzheimer’s soon. She will be spending as much time with him as possible as he fades away in the next couple of weeks. Will Cameron hold off on telling her exactly how he feels about Trina because of that?

Trina will also eventually find out that her dad is still alive and he has kept that from her. Jordan has also betrayed her in order to keep her and Portia safe. The news will affect many in Port Charles. There is no confirmation on when Taggert will show himself to her, but it will be an emotional reunion.

The teens on General Hospital have had a lot to deal with and the drama will continue in the coming weeks.