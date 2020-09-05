Kylie Jenner Gives ‘Weekend Vibes’ In A Colorful Headscarf & Casual Ensemble

Kylie Jenner stunned her 194.1 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the social media platform. On Friday, September 4, the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul shared an image of herself posing on several steps, showing off her latest fashionable outfit.

In the image, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down on the top step of the outside of a home, a large, charcoal-colored door behind her. She looked directly at the camera with serious bedroom eyes, the corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards. The hint of a small smile played on her face.

She stretched one leg out in front of her, her foot reaching the bottom step. She bent her other leg at the knee. Kylie let one arm fall between her legs, while her other elbow was propped up on her knee. She cupped her face with one hand.

Kylie rocked a colorful headscarf over her hair, a bandana made up of bold hues, such as hot pink, orange, and neon green. The rest of her two-toned locks tumbled down her shoulder and back, her blond highlights streaking through her brown tresses.

She wore a white crop top that showcased a hint of her tanned midriff. She paired the shirt with nude-colored sweatpants that circled her waist and ended, cinched, at her ankles. A matching jacket was casually strewn over Kylie’s thigh. She completed the look with white Air Jordan sneakers and a ruched Prada purse that was slung over one shoulder.

Kylie’s hundreds of millions of followers quickly flocked to the comments section of the Instagram upload, eager to shower the influencer with compliments and praise.

“So pretty,” wrote one fan, adding a sparkle emoji for emphasis.

“QUEEN,” declared a second social media user, punctuating their comment with two smiley faces with heart eyes.

“You look stunning,” gushed a third person, following up their message with three purple hearts.

“Did stormi take this,” joked a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, Kylie’s latest post reached close to 3 million likes and hit over 10,000 comments.

While this photo gave fans a glimpse into the more relaxed side of Kylie’s wardrobe, another one of her more recent images gave her followers a more sultry impression.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kylie previously stunned in a sexy sailor outfit that showcased her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust. In that shot, Kylie wore an extremely low-cut top that barely covered her assets, which almost spilled out of the garment.