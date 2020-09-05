In Fiery Fox News Appearance, Pete Buttigieg Slams Donald Trump For Allegedly Disparaging US Troops

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Afghanistan War veteran Pete Buttigieg has joined the chorus of those criticizing Donald Trump after a report that the president has repeatedly disparaged U.S. troops.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke out on Friday after a report from Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic claiming that Trump referred to service members as “losers” and “suckers” and openly mused about why people revered their sacrifices. As The Hill reported, Buttigieg appeared on Fox News on Friday and pushed back against denials both from Trump and other top White House allies.

Buttigieg said that even if Trump and his team denied the claims, his disdain for the U.S. military has never been hidden, referring to the controversial deferment that he received to avoid fighting in the Vietnam War.

“But if you don’t want to believe that, believe your own eyes, because this president has been disrespecting the military from the day he let some sucker in his youth go in his place to serve in Vietnam because he didn’t want to,” he said.

Buttigieg had some particularly harsh words for Trump’s denial that he had referred to John McCain as a “loser” following the Arizona senator’s death. The Atlantic claimed that Trump pushed back against the idea of holding a memorial service, reiterating his previous belief that McCain should not be viewed as a hero because he was shot down and captured during the Vietnam War.

“The president today lied on Twitter about never calling John McCain a loser,” Buttigieg said. “Now he’s asking us to believe, OK, he’s lying about that today, because we can check and see the footage, but he’s not lying about the other stuff? He must think we’re all suckers.”

As Buttigieg pointed out, Trump had openly referred to the Arizona senator as a “loser” during his previous presidential campaign.

Buttigieg’s forceful condemnation of Trump and his pressing back on the Fox News network attracted some viral attention on Friday, with the former candidate’s name shooting to the top of Twitter’s trends and the video of his appearance racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

While Trump was strong in his denials, the allegations that he used disparaging language when referring to service members have been confirmed by other reporters since the initial report was published. That included independent confirmation from Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who cited senior officials that he indeed used this harsh language.