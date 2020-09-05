Lady Gaga Goes Casual & Pairs A Black Crop Top With Nude Sweats

Lady Gaga is known for her unique style, ever-changing looks, and over-the-top fashion. In her most recent Instagram post, however, the “Rain On Me” singer decided to wear a more understated look, showing off her casual street style to her 43.5 million followers.

The Academy Award winner took to the social media platform on Friday, September 4, to share a two-photo slideshow rocking her new teal hair and wearing a cozy chic ensemble.

Gaga wore a tight-fitting black crop top with thin straps that circled around her sun-kissed shoulders. The garment dipped slightly low on her chest, a hint of cleavage peeking out. Her tanned midriff was on full display.

She paired the top with nude-colored joggers that fell below her belly button. The waistband featured a white drawstring that was tied into a bow. To add a bit of that Gaga glam, she wore sparkling silver boots.

To accessorize the look, Gaga also rocked black sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a watch, and a large purse.

She wore her lengthy, teal locks parted in the middle. Her hair slid down her back and over one shoulder.

In the first photo of the series, Gaga stood on a sidewalk and looked directly at the camera, tilting her head and placing one hand on the arm of her shades. She held her bag in her other hand. She jutted out one hip. It appeared to be a brilliant, blue sky day with greenery popping in the background of the shot.

The second picture was a close-up selfie that gave fans a better look at her dyed locks, which brought out the green in her eyes.

Gaga’s fanbase of Little Monsters couldn’t wait to shower her with compliments and praise in the comments section of the post, and did so emphatically.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD MAMA,” declared one fan.

“OH MY GOD YOU DID NOT,” exclaimed another social media user.

“Is there ever a day u don’t serve us ART?” questioned a third follower rhetorically.

“Ur seriously so GORGEOUS,” gushed a fourth person, punctuating their comment with four pink hearts.

At the time of this writing, Gaga’s post racked up close to 700,000 likes and received nearly 11,000 comments.

This is not the first time that Mother Monster served up a blue-haired selfie. As The Inquisitr recently reported, before the 2020 MTV VMAs, Gaga showed off her aqua tresses in another self-taken shot. This one featured the singer wearing her hair in an updo, complete with nails the same hue as her strands.