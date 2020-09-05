Arabella Chi Rocks Sexy White Lingerie, Shows Off Her Tan Body In New Snaps

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi went online on Friday, September 4, and treated her legions of followers to a set of skin-baring snapshots.

In the pics, Arabella, who is best known for being a contestant on the popular series Love Island, rocked a very sexy, white lingerie set which perfectly accentuated her amazing figure. She wore a white lace bra which boasted triangular, wired cups and scalloped edges which rendered it a very feminine touch. It had a plunging neckline through which she showed off a glimpse of cleavage.

Arabella teamed the bra with matching panties which drew attention toward her taut stomach and long, sexy legs. Besides, its thong-style back exposed her pert derriere. The racy ensemble also highlighted Arabella’s perfect tan.

She wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for an assortment of rings, multiple bracelets, and a wristwatch.

The pic was captured outdoors, during the day. The shoot seemingly took place at the rooftop or terrace of a building, surrounded by a glass fence. Some hills, lots of trees, and some distant buildings could be seen in the background.

Arabella shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first picture, she turned her back toward the camera and placed her hands on the boundary wall. She faced the camera and naughtily stuck her tongue out. In the second image, she leaned against the wall, slightly bent forward, and tugged at her bra. The stunner tilted her head, parted her lips, and gazed at the lens to pull off a very seductive look. The third and final snapshot provided fans with a generous view of her flawless booty and toned thighs.

In the caption, Arabella informed her fans that her racy lingerie set was from the online British clothing retailer, Missy Empire. The brand also sponsored the post.

Within eight hours, the cheeky photograph racked up more than 16,000 likes. Besides, many of Arabella’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared several comments in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you’re so gorgeous!” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Slaying it, girl,” another user chimed in.

“You are one of the hottest models on Instagram! These pics are so amazing, I can’t even!”

Aside from her regular followers, several of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the post, including Kendall Rae Knight, Amber Rose, and Belle Hassan.

On August 28, Arabella wowed her admirers with another set of steamy photographs in which she rocked a skimpy, two-piece black bikini.