Joy-Anna Duggar Shares More Photos Of Husband Austin & Son Gideon With Newborn Daughter

Joy-Anna Duggar’s daughter, Evelyn Mae, is now 2 weeks old and the family is getting used to having two young kids to care for. However, it appears that they are all settling in pretty well so far. The Counting On star shared a couple more photos on Instagram of her son, Gideon, 2, and husband, Austin Forsyth, spending some special time with the new baby.

Joy-Anna recently posted some pics since she gave birth to Evelyn on August 21. These newest ones that were shared on Friday has seemingly melted the hearts of her 1 million Instagram followers showing the men in her life cuddling with the newborn. The first snapshot features Gideon holding his little sister in his lap. She was lying down with her eyes opend and her head turned the other way. The blond-haired Duggar grandson looked a bit smitten as he gazed down at her. He had one arm around her with a big smile on his face. A pillow was set up under the baby’s head to help support her as well.

Gideon wore blue rain boots with his cute grey outfit. He had his thumb in his mouth as if not sure what to think about this little human in front of him. Evelyn had a pair of white printed pajamas with little pink ballerina booties strapped over the feet of the outfit. Her little hands were covered up as well.

The second Instagram snap that Joy-Anna posted showed Austin holding his daughter in his arms as she slept soundly. She was facing forward so Joy-Anna’s followers could see her full face. Austin had his chin resting gently on the top of her head. A few fans mentioned how tired he looked in the picture. They also thought that Evelyn looks very much like her daddy, just as Gideon does.

“The Forsyth genes are even stronger than the Duggar genes lol,” one fan observed.

“They both look so much like Austin wow,” another person said.

“You should’ve named her Austina,” joked a third fan.

“Gideon looks over the moon with her!” remarked a fourth admirer.

On Thursday, Austin shared the first snapshot of his son and daughter together for the first time while at home. The little boy looked happy and seemingly proud to be a big brother as he had Evelyn on his lap.

The Forsyth family had previously expressed their excitement over meeting their little girl and are now enjoying spending these special moments with her, as seen in the photos.