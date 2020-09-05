Kaia Gerber Wears Nothing But Thigh-High Boots In Steamy Post Celebrating Her 19th Birthday

Kaia Gerber almost stripped down to her birthday suit to celebrate turning 19.

The model and daughter of industry legend Cindy Crawford took to Instagram to share a racy post — which can be seen here — in which she reclined on the ground wearing only a pair of thigh-high boots. As she model shot the camera a seductive look, the freshly turned 19-year-old draped her arm on the ground and held another in front on her chest. Combined with a strategically placed image of a star, the model did just enough to stay within the social media site’s strict rules against overt nudity while still posing topless and bottomless.

The revealing shot attracted some viral attention, racking up more than 350,000 likes and scores of well-wishes and compliments the teenage model’s followers.

“Forever beautiful babe. Always wishing you goodness,” wrote one well-wisher.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOU GORGEOUS VIRGO GODDESS!!!!!!!!!!” another follower wrote, adding a long series of yellow heart emoji.

A number of Gerber’s modeling friends joined in sharing their support on her big day, including Karlie Kloss who left a heartfelt message to her pal.

“Happy happy birthday baby K You are such a light in this world and I am so SO proud of you! Your energy, brains, beauty and enormous heart are cherished by everyone who is lucky enough to know you. Here’s to another trip around the sun @kaiagerber????,” Kloss wrote.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The popularity of the picture and the breadth of the messages showed his quickly Gerber ascended to the top of the modeling world in just her first 18 years.

The steamy snap also attracted some attention beyond the social media, attracting a write-up from People magazine. As that report noted, the snap that she shared was from a high-fashion editorial shot that was featured in the September issue of Vogue Japan. The black-and-white snap gave an artistic feel that matched up well with Gerber’s modeling resume, which has included a number of high-end brands.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gerber has been in a sharing mood on her big day. Earlier in the day, Gerber took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself snuggling and sharing a kiss with close friend Heather Sage Blair, part of a series of photos from the festivities that day. That one attracted some viral attention as well, racking up more than 9,000 likes and plenty of comments hoping that she enjoys the final year.