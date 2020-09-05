Nicole Scherzinger Takes A Bikini Selfie While Laying On The Beach

Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram account is chock-full of sexy shots of the Pussycat Dolls singer, and her latest snap is no different. Nicole wowed her 4.5 million followers with her most recent post on the social media platform, posting a selfie in a bikini top while she lounged in the sand.

Nicole appeared to be in an arid climate, with tan hills in the background. Blue skies shined overhead. Sandy shores appeared in the background, as did a glimpse at a midnight blue sea.

The close-up shot of the Masked Singer judge allowed her millions of viewers to take a close look at her sun-kissed skin and ample assets. Nicole looked directly at the camera, her eyes wide and her eyebrows raised. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, a close-mouthed smile playing on her face.

She wore large, reflective sunglasses that captured a shot of her boyfriend Thom Evans looking tanned and shirtless, his six-pack abs on full display. Nicole seemed to reference the reflection of Thom in the caption of the post, writing “#Views.”

The singer lay on a towel emblazoned with colorful pineapples. She posed on her side, her body glowing in the sunlight. Her cream-colored two-piece top curved around her golden shoulders. The cups barely contained her ample assets and buxom bust, which threatened to spill out of the garment.

Her dark hair was brushed away from her face and fell down one shoulder. As for her jewelry, Nicole opted to accessorize with earrings and a dainty cross necklace.

Nicole’s millions of followers were quick to respond in the comments section of the post. In their messages, they showered her latest look with praise and compliments.

“OMFG IM DEAD AGAIN,” exclaimed one follower in all-caps, including multiple crying faces and drooling faces along with other emoji.

“Wow,” wrote a second fan, punctuating their message with two smiley faces with heart eyes and two flame emoji. “So Gorgeous Kween.”

“This pic is art,” gushed a third person, following up their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“CONSIDER ME DEAD,” declared a fourth social media user, adding a skull and eye emoticon for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, the photo has more than 115,000 likes and received more than 1,100 comments.

This is just Nicole’s most recent bikini shot. As The Inquisitr reported just several days ago, she also shared a two-photo set featuring her posing in a two-piece while kneeling in the sand as waves broke behind her.