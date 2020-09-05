‘Big Brother’ Star Kaysar Reflects On His Relationship With Janelle, As He Discusses Retirement

Kaysar Ridha is the latest casualty on Big Brother All-Stars after he followed his longtime pal and co-star Janelle Pierzina out the door on Week 4. Season 22 was the third time the iconic duo played the game together, and it made them targets from day one. They eventually were put on the block in Week 3, with Janelle being the bigger target and getting sent home first. Now that Kaysar is gone as well, he’s discussing his relationship with his friend during exit interviews. He recently caught up with Us Weekly where he got a little emotional about their relationship.

“This is going to sound cheesy, but honestly it was emotional [to play with Janelle again]. I had to sort of pause and remind myself this was happening because again, it had to have been such a precise sequence of events to take place, to make this possible,” he said.

Kaysar said he kept bringing up the fact to her that he and Janelle met in the house 15 years ago, and how he was shocked that all the stars aligned twice in their friendship history to get them to play together this year. He then went on to say he was bummed they went out so early in the game because it would have been fun to watch their relationship on television again.

CBS

“When am I going to ever get to see this woman again and be able to have this college-like slumber party, which is super weird at 40, on national television,” he asked. ” And to be able to have that moment and just have like a good time and laugh about silly things and do that all over again like we were 24.”

Kaysar said it was sad to see it all come to an end, and assumed that some fans probably felt the same way. It’s definitely true as the duo trended on Twitter every night there was an episode. Their friendship was the closest thing to a showmance that the season had this year, as they were once again dubbed “Jaysar” by fans.

The veteran also spoke to Entertainment Weekly, where he basically clarified that he was retiring from the game. Kaysar said he couldn’t imagine going back into the house and joked that maybe he would if the viewers wanted to see some “sexy grandpas” play Big Brother. Keesha Smith (42-years-old) was the oldest houseguest to participate this year, with Janelle and Kaysar close behind at 40-years-old. The way the fans have mourned their evictions would suggest they would totally be down for some sexy grandmas and grandpas playing again in the future.