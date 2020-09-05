Devon Windsor Models A Zebra-Striped Bikini On A Boat: ‘Labor Day Weekend Plans’

Former Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is known for frequently sharing photos of herself modeling bikinis on her Instagram account, and one of her latest uploads is no different. In this shot, Devon sat on the edge of a boat while sporting a zebra-striped two-piece from her own collection, Devon Windsor Swim.

The stunning image featured Devon closing her eyes, tilting her head towards the sun, and running her fingers through her hair. She straddled the side of a boat while blue skies shined overhead. Turquoise water shimmered in the background. Her sun-kissed skin glowed as she soaked up the rays.

Devon’s gray and white bathing suit top boasted an interesting design. Instead of two straps circling her shoulders and tying around her neck, the garment featured a one-strap look. The top also sported a sexy, upside-down triangular cut-out at the cleavage. Her toned, taut, and tanned midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs.

Devon wore matching bottoms that dipped dangerously low on her lower abdomen. The strings tied on either side of her hips, which accentuated her curves and fit figure.

Her nails were lacquered with a bright white polish. As for her jewelry, Devon chose to accessorize with earrings, multiple bracelets, and her engagement and wedding rings.

Her tresses whipped in the wind. Her roots were a dark brown that quickly transitioned into the platinum hue Devon is known for, giving her straight strands a two-toned look.

In the comments section of the update, Devon’s millions of followers were eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest swimsuit look.

“Fit AF,” one devoted fan declared, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji.

“Fabulously Beautiful,” shared another social media user, following up their message with two red hearts.

“Gorgeous!!!” exclaimed a third follower. “I have this bikini and I love it!!!!”

“You look like a GODDESS @devwindsor,” wrote a fourth person, adding multiple emoji, including sparkles, hearts, and a smiley face.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram post racked up more than 28,000 likes and received close to 200 comments.

As Devon Windsor fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model’s Instagram account is chock-full of images featuring her in swimsuits of various styles. One of her latest posts showed her wearing a chic black one-piece. The strapless garment boasted a sexy dip at the cleavage and a gold belt buckle that cinched at the waist.