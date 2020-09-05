Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body While Celebrating Her ‘Longest Relationship’

Kristin posed with Justin Anderson.

Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram on Friday, September 4, to pay tribute to “her longest relationship.” The stylish reality show star also showed off her spectacular figure in a slinky black bikini.

Kristin, 33, wore a bralette bathing suit top. The garment had ruched edges and a small V-cut in the center front. The detail teased a glimpse of cleavage. Her matching bottoms rode down low on her hips. The triangular front panel was a fixed design attached to thin stretchy side bands. The lack of coverage on the sides meant that she was displaying almost every inch of her toned slender legs.

She also wore a fluttery black cover-up draped over her shoulders. It had sheer lace edges and textured details on the sleeves. The hemline of the breezy garment hit mid-thigh. The front was open, which allowed Kristin to confidently flaunt her muscled midriff and slim waistline. A white fedora with a black headband added some flair to her look, while she opted for footwear that was practical and comfortable. On her feet, she wore a pair of rubber athletic slide sandals.

Kristin finished her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a few pieces from her own jewelry line, Uncommon James. They included two pendant necklaces and multiple pairs of small earrings.

The Very Cavallari star posed with her longtime pal, hairstylist Justin Anderson. He sat in a hanging chair with a metal frame that was decorated with multicolored cords. Kristin stood beside him on the right. He had his right arm wrapped around her narrow hips so that his hand rested on her upper thigh. Kristin draped her left arm over his shoulders as she reached up to touch the brim of her hat with her other hand.

Justin was shirtless. He sported a pair of dark swim trunks and a coordinating backwards baseball cap.

Kristin’s smoking-hot photo with her friend rapidly racked up over 100,000 likes in just one hour. Her followers also had a lot of thoughts about the image, and they flocked to the comments section to share them.

“Everyone needs a ride or die! You’re so blessed,” one fan stated.

“I think you look absolutely gorgeous!” read another message.

“I want to be part of this relationship,” declared a third person.

“I mean 3 kids, how does your body look like that?!” asked a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin also got her fans buzzing on Thursday when she shared a photo of a western-inspired look that included a lot of fringe and a lot of leg. She uploaded the snapshot as rumors swirled about her ex-husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler, spending time with conservative pundit Tomi Lahren.