Jem Wolfie Flaunts Insane Cleavage And Shows Fans What Makes Her Happy

Austalian model Jem Wolfie delighted her 2.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Friday night. The voluptuous beauty shared a pair of gorgeous images that presented different types of appeal, and racked up almost 12,000 likes in the first hour after they were uploaded.

The first snap was a close-up selfie in which Jem displayed tons of cleavage and a contented smile. She wore a white tank top featuring wide straps and a low neckline, which appeared to be made from a smooth, flowing material that draped softly against her body.

Jem seemingly posed at the end of a couch, resting her bust against the cushion in front of her. The position pushed her breasts together and emphasized the alluring depth of her cleavage. The downward angle of the camera also helped to accentuate the impressive size of her chest.

She rested her chin on her left hand and gazed up at the camera. The light of the flash put a sparkle in her brown eyes, and her lips curved up sweetly on either side. Jem’s brown hair appeared to be pulled back, but a few loose tendrils curled around the side of her face.

In the caption, Jem encouraged fans to swipe to the next selfie to see what brightens her mood.

The second image displayed Jem’s adorable dog, who had patches of brown and white fur and sported and blue collar. Jem held him tightly around the chest and flashed an enormous smile for the camera.

Jem’s Instagram followers flooded the comments section with many responses to the second half of the caption.

“Seeing your beautiful smile,” sweetly admired one fan.

“Your cleavage makes me happy!” exclaimed a second person, following the words with the staring eyes emoji to inject a little humor into the compliment.

“Damn, you’re blessed in many ways,” praised a third follower, who seemed to be referring to both her ample assets as well as her canine companion.

“My beautiful doggies are the love of my life,” agreed a fourth fan, who finished the comment with a single red heart symbol.

Those who declined to articulate themselves in words seemed eager to express their adoration regardless, as her post was also filled with strings of various kiss, heart, and fire emoji.

Lucky for her fans, Jem’s Instagram page is frequently updated with sultry snaps of the basketball-loving fitness aficionado. As reported by The Inquisitr, just earlier this morning she shared a mirror selfie wearing a white thong that highlighted her incredibly rounded derriere.