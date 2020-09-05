Instagram Model Julia Muniz Sizzles In A Small Soaking Wet Bikini For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz showed off her athletic figure and gorgeous face for her latest eye-catching upload. In the snap, she was photographed in the ocean wearing a small bikini that gave fans a glimpse of her toned frame.

The 21-year-old was pictured enjoying herself in the water, which is where the well-known surfer spends a lot of her time. She was shot looking gorgeous after going for a dip. Muniz was captured from the thighs up as she stood in water that was just below her waist. The social media influencer tagged her location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, and there was nothing else in frame except her stunning figure.

Muniz’s long dark hair was slicked back, and she grabbed the bottom of it with both hands to wring it out. The strap of a snorkeling mask was wrapped around the surfer’s right hand, and the mask hung between her arms as she worked on her hair. There was a giant smile across Muniz’s beautiful face while she looked off-camera.

The Brazilian bombshell rocked a black bikini from the clothing brand Roxy. Her top was a black bralette with orange trim, and thin orange-colored shoulder straps. Muniz sported small matching bottoms that had orange trim along the top. Two silver cross earrings were visible in her left ear. Her tanned skin was covered in droplets, and popped against the light backdrop. Fans were treated to an eyeful of the model’s sculpted midsection and toned body.

For the caption, Muniz mentioned the rejuvenating properties of the ocean, and said it can aid in cleansing a person’s “energy.” She included sparkling and drip emoji, and tagged the shoot’s photographer, Rafaela Maia, in the post before uploading the snap on Friday.

Many of the model’s 764,000 Instagram followers flocked to the watery photo, and more than 10,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. Professional surfer Malia Manuel responded with heart-eye and yellow-heart emoji, and the replies were flooded with different colored heart emoji. Fans complimented Muniz’s physique and commented on her caption.

“It’s the best feeling ever. You’re making me tempted to jump in even though it’s freezing down south this morning,” one follower wrote.

“The ocean is the cure for everything! Keeps me young too!” another added.

“You have the most beautiful tan,” one admirer replied.

“So inspiring and beautiful @juliamuniz…that is the power of loving your self and others,” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Muniz flaunted her fit booty in a thong wetsuit while surfing.