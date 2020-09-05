‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike’s Life Nears The End As The Corinthos Family Gathers To Say Goodbye

The week of September 7 is expected to be quite emotional on General Hospital as Mike is getting worse. The end is near and that means the Corinthos family will gather around to spend their last moments with him.

General Hospital fans have been bracing themselves for the time when Mike succumbs to Alzheimer’s. TV Insider provided a sneak peek into the tearful moments as Mike gets close to passing on. Sonny has been by his dad’s side for weeks now. That has taken precedence over everything at the moment. In addition, Carly, Michael, and Joss will all be standing by Mike’s side as they say their goodbyes. Aunt Stella, played by actress Vernee Watson, will return on screen to be with him as well. She befriended Mike, as well as being the social worker that has helped Sonny and his family come to terms with his disease.

Once his condition progresses, the family will be informed that it’s almost time. General Hospital’s executive producer Frank Valentini touched on this story line that has captivated fans of the ABC soap for the past two years. He especially gave kudos to actor Max Gail for his portrayal of Sonny’s dad.

“It’s been a really terrific story for us that just continues to ‘three-dimensionalize’ in ways because of the actors’ performances. Principally because of Max — he’s such an extraordinary performer,” he said.

Valentini also explained that the show will get do some “what if” scenes as well. They will dive into what it would be like if Mike had not succumbed to Alzheimer’s. That will surely have fans breaking out in tears over the next few days.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

General Hospital spoilers indicate that at the end of next week, Joss will be paying a visit with Mike. This may end up continuing into the following week as well.

Last Monday, Sonny had an emotional moment with his dad. Mike was responding to what Sonny said and that prompted him to take Mike on a road trip to be around the horses that he loved so much. He enjoyed this one last day trip with his son. It was a touching scene and one to be remembered after he is gone.

As Mike’s loved ones prepare to say goodbye, viewers will also need to prepare themselves by grabbing some tissues as they watch the end to another amazing General Hospital story. It has been a roller coaster of emotions and well played by the actors.