Melania Trump Called Out As A Birther After She Defends The President Against Anonymous Sources

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted in support of her husband, President Donald Trump, amid a controversy that arose after an article from The Atlantic. In the story, journalist Jeffrey Goldberg used quotes from unnamed officials familiar with the situation to claim that Trump said several disparaging things about servicemen and women in the United States Armed Forces. Despite her efforts, many Twitter users criticized the first lady for her role in spreading the birther conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, making him ineligible to serve as the commander in chief.

“@TheAtlantic story is not true. It has become a very dangerous time when anonymous sources are believed above all else, & no one knows their motivation. This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation,” tweeted the first lady’s official account.

The article in question quoted unnamed people that revealed Trump did not seem to understand why people would choose to serve the U.S. because there wasn’t much money in doing so. Another section said that the president didn’t want disabled veterans in the military parade he planned for Washington D.C. because he worried that it wouldn’t be a good look for spectators. It also claimed that in 2018 his failure to visit Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris was because he didn’t view the soldiers who’d died and were buried there as winners.

Chris Kleponis / Getty Images

The tweet received a lot of attention, racking up nearly 88,000 likes and over 27,000 retweets along with thousands of comments. Many replies were not complimentary of Melania, and several included an old tweet from President Trump in 2012 that mentioned an unnamed credible source who’d told him that Obama wasn’t born in the U.S.

“Melania Trump, a birther who spread the racist birther lie, now believes anonymous sources are dangerous. What was the First Lady’s ‘motivation’ to spread a racist lie when she had no evidence?” wrote Kyle Griffin, senior producer of MSNBC’s The Last Word.

“You falsely accused President Obama of being born in Kenya,” Dr. Eugene Gu, the founder and CEO of Cool Quit, replied.

Others noted that the account written by Goldberg had been confirmed by multiple news outlets, including Fox News.

“You have zero credibility, birther. The AP and FoxNews have independently verified the story. But you really don’t care, do you?” another critic pointedly commented.

Actress Patricia Arquette spoke out and reminded Twitter that Trump had said several negative things about veterans, including making remarks about Senator John McCain and the fact that he had been captured and held as a prisoner of war. Some of the replies questioned whether Melania wrote the tweet herself.

A few Twitter users also pointed out that the origins of the quotes were not nameless because the journalist knew their identities, and they noted that journalism has a long history of protecting sources who want to keep their identities concealed.

Very few of the replies were optimistic about the situation. Those comments that were positive lauded the president’s efforts on behalf of veterans.