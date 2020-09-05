Megan Thee Stallion Slays In A Red Thong Bikini In New Instagram Uploads

Megan Thee Stallion just brought the heat to her Instagram account on Friday, September 4, sharing a three-photo slideshow of herself posing in a red thong bikini while relaxing in an infinity pool. The “Savage” rapper put all of her assets on display in the skimpy two-piece, which left little to the imagination.

The bathing suit top featured thin straps that tied behind the nape of her neck. The triangular cups barely contained her ample cleavage and buxom bust, which threatened to spill out of the garment. A hint of underboob peeked out from underneath the top. Her taut and toned midriff was on full display.

The “Hot Girl Summer” artist wore matching swimsuit bottoms that dipped dangerously low on her lower abdomen. They rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Meg paired the ensemble with a pair of black shades that obscured her eyes. She wore her dark hair in such long locks that they flowed down past her derriere.

In the first image in the set, Meg stretched her body out in the pool, resting her elbows against the edge. She posed with her face angled towards the camera. Her bare backside was the clear focal point of this picture.

The second snap showed Meg standing up with her back and booty to the camera. Her lengthy locks flew in the breeze, and she tugged on one piece with her hand. A turquoise blue sea shimmered in the background.

The third shot gave Meg’s 14.7 million followers the first full look at her swimwear, angling her body towards the lens as she flaunted all of her curves.

Meg’s loyal fans couldn’t wait to unleash their feelings about the rapper’s latest look, lauding her in the comments section of the post.

“Megan world domination,” complimented one follower.

“Bawdy,” gushed a second social media user, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji and two smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Yes lawd,” exclaimed a third person.

“You look sexy today,” wrote a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, Meg’s Instagram post racked up more than 800,000 likes and received close to 5,500 comments.

As Megan Thee Stallion fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the chart-topping rapper frequently takes to the social media platform to share racy snaps and videos of herself in scantily-clad ensembles. Most recently, she posted another three-picture slideshow, this one depicting her wearing a black bodysuit that flaunted all of her curves.