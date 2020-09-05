Michael Cohen Warns That Donald Trump Will Do Anything To Win Re-Election, Even Starting A New War

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer has a dire warning for the upcoming election — the president might do whatever it takes to remain in power, even if it means starting a new war.

Speaking to NBC News on Friday, Michael Cohen said he believes Trump will do “anything and everything” to win the election in November, including manipulating the ballots or pulling the United States into an armed conflict.

“I believe that he would even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office,” Cohen told interviewer Lester Holt. “My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020.”

As the NBC News report noted, Cohen is speaking out ahead of the release of a tell-all book called Disloyal, A Memoir, in which he detailed his time working as the personal lawyer and fixer for the real-estate-mogul-turned-president. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress and a series of financial crimes that included campaign financial fraud for paying off Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in the months after the birth of his youngest son, Barron.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Cohen has since turned into a vocal critic of the president, calling Trump a con man and issuing warnings about the dangers he believes would come if he remains in office.

Other critics have issued similar warnings that Trump could lead the United States into a misguided conflict. As The Inquisitr reported, former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had once warned that Trump’s “thin skin” could lead to him sparking an international incident over hurt feelings. Her post, which she shared during her 2016 presidential campaign, can be viewed here.

“It’s not hard to imagine @realDonaldTrump leading us into a war just because somebody got under his very thin skin,” she tweeted.

That criticism resurfaced back in January as tensions between America and Iran were rising and many feared that it could boil over into an armed confrontation, leading many to say that Clinton’s prediction appeared to be prescient. The tensions with Iran eventually cooled without spilling over into a wider conflict, however.

The White House has already spoken out against the claims in Cohen’s book, releasing a statement calling it a work of fiction.

“He readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales,” the statement read.