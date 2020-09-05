‘Big Brother 22’ Spoilers: BB Basement Competition Complete, Two Houseguests Reveal Powers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

The second big twist in Big Brother All-Stars was revealed Thursday when Julie Chen announced the BB Basement competition. Little information was given to viewers, and the details on the twist are relatively unknown, but live feeds viewers have been piecing together information throughout the evening to figure it out. The competition was completed earlier today, with three winners emerging.

The winners won in secret, with no one knowing the results other than those who nabbed powers. Traditionally with these kinds of Big Brother twists, most of the winners keep their power to themselves or only reveal to someone they really trust in the game. That’s just what happened Friday evening when Christmas Abbott and Dani Briones revealed that they won something in the BB Basement. Live feeds Twitter account @Tooms_BB documented their reveals on Twitter, where they also detailed what each power enabled them to do.

Dani was disappointed with her power, which allows her to give the current Head of Household the ability to play in the next HOH competition. The power doesn’t necessarily benefit her in any way, but she can use it on one of her friends should they be in charge for the week.

CBS

“My power is trash. He told me & I was like…is that all? And I literally started crying…garbage. I’m gonna start crying now, I’m so disappointed. I got the one in the secret room! I have the power the next 3 weeks to let the HOH play again,” she told Nicole Franzel.

She felt especially frustrated after having a difficult day, being in one of the house’s first big blowups with Bayleigh Dayton.

Christmas’s power, allegedly called The Blocker, allows her to prevent herself from going on the block during the next three Veto meetings, should someone who is already nominated pull themselves down. Her power must be used before the nominees for the week are officially locked in.

For now, these twists seem uneventful to fans, as they don’t seem like they have enough oomph to cause waves in the house. The person with the third power is still unknown as they are keeping it a secret. Fans are hoping either Bayleigh or Da’Vonne Rogers is holding it since they appear to be the current targets in the house.

Members of the BB fandom are also hoping that this third power is much stronger than Dani and Christmas’s since there’s are duds at this point. Rumors circulating on Twitter suggest that either Da’Vonne or Tyler Crispen won it, but they haven’t said it openly to the cameras just yet.