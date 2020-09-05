Bella Hadid Gets Cheeky In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes

Bella Hadid’s latest Instagram post stunned her 32.7 million followers on Friday, September 4. In a series of three images, the supermodel posed in short shorts that showed off her curvaceous booty, while simultaneously promoting a shirt from André 3000’s clothing line.

Bella posed on a rooftop, a gray sky overhead and greenery behind her. She wore a black, long-sleeved tee emblazoned with the Outkast singer’s name on the back, as well as the slogan, “ok, hand over the cure and stop playing” in white lettering on the front. She paired the top with minuscule denim shorts that were frayed on the hem. The bottoms barely covered her derriere, which gave her millions of followers an eyeful. Her long, tanned legs seemed to stretch on forever.

She completed the ensemble with high, white socks and black loafers.

Bella wore her dark hair slicked back into a bun. As for her jewelry, she wore large gold hoops, several bracelets, a couple of necklaces, and multiple rings on her fingers. She also sported midnight blue sunglasses.

In the first photo of the series, Bella posed with her back to the camera, her back arched. Her arms were tucked behind her back, her hands placed on her waist, palms out. The Daisy Dukes rode up on the model’s backside, exposing even more skin.

The second snap was also taken from behind, though this time, she threw the lens a look over her shoulder. Her lips formed a straight line. She tugged on her shirt.

Bella tilted her head to the side in the third shot, a large, open-mouthed grin playing on her face. Her pearly white teeth sparkled. In this image, she modeled facing the camera, her entire outfit captured in the picture.

Bella’s followers were quick to hit the comments section of the post, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest upload.

“WOW YOU LOOK STUNNING,” declared one fan in all-caps, punctuating their message with a smiley face with heart eyes.

“You’re so gorgeous bella,” shared another follower.

“Ughhhh damn bella,” wrote a third social media user, following up their comment with a crying face and two flame emoji.

“Cheeky bb,” posted a fourth person.

As of press time, the Instagram photo set was liked close to 700,000 times. It also featured more than 2,000 comments.

In another recent post, Bella modeled a blue tie-dyed bikini in the ocean. That slideshow garnered more than 900,000 likes and hit over 2,000 comments.