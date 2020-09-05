Instagram Model Erika Gray Shows Off Killer Cleavage In Tight Tank Top For Latest Update

Model Erika Gray showed off a new look and her killer curves for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she added a photo and two videos where she wore a tight-fitting tank top that flaunted her cleavage.

The 30-year-old, who does not post on the social media platform often, was eager to showcase her stunning face after a visit to the aesthetic dermatologist. She posed outside, and in her car, while modelling her glam appearance. Erika had her long auburn-colored hair parted in the middle and down with a pink barrette on either side of her head. The Wild N’ Out girl rocked a red tank top that had the Bang Energy drink logo on the front. Thick black straps from a top underneath were visible, and she completed the ensemble with a pendant necklace.

The first slide was a photo of Erika photographed from the chest up. She took a selfie while standing next to a car, and there was a chain-link fence in the background. Erika – who has the moniker “Brazilian Barbie” – tilted her head while staring straight into the camera. Viewers were given a glimpse of her ample assets in the chest-hugging shirt.

Erika stayed outdoors for the next slide, which was a short clip. Her right elbow rested on a surface while she swung her other arm around, and fluttered her eyes to embellish her lashes for the lens. The influencer took a video selfie while in the car for the fourth slide. She held the camera in one hand, and lifted her free hand to touch her hair. Erika ended the vid by winking into the camera.

For the caption, the model mentioned how excited she was to get a session at LaserAway, and said this made lockdown more bearable. She added a sparkling heart emoji before uploading the post on Friday afternoon.

Many of her 2.3 million Instagram followers took notice of the update, and more than 7,300 showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over five hours after it went live. Erika had over 130 comments. Model Rachel Bush left a heart-eye emoji in the comment section, and the replies were littered with those.

“The prettiest little baby,” one follower commented.

“So gorgeous omg,” an Instagram user replied.

“Barbie girl,” a fan wrote while adding two heart emoji.

“Angel,” one admirer responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Erika flaunted her cleavage in a black see-through mesh shirt back in June. This was shortly after getting her hair styled. That upload garnered over 16,000 likes.