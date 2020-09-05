NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Could Send LaMarcus Aldridge To Nets For LeVert, Allen, Prince & No. 19 Pick

Since the 2019 offseason, the Brooklyn Nets have been active on the trade market, searching for their third superstar. Though they are yet to see their roster at its full strength, the Nets believe that they need more star power around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year. One of the teams who could express interest in helping the Nets this fall is the San Antonio Spurs.

With the team likely heading into an inevitable rebuild, the Nets would be an ideal trade partner for the Spurs. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Nets and the Spurs may consider engaging in a blockbuster deal that would send LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White to Brooklyn in exchange for Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, and the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“The Spurs should be keeping a close eye on the Nets’ search for a third star, as the best-case scenario for San Antonio is Brooklyn tabbing either Aldridge or DeMar DeRozan to be that player. Since Aldridge is less ball-dominant and more capable from distance (38.9 percent this season), he should be the easier fit for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But Aldridge alone isn’t fetching the Nets’ best assets. For that to happen, the Spurs also need to send out White, who had some magical moments in the bubble (21.8 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds over his first five outings).”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

If the proposed scenario becomes a reality, it would not only beneficial for the Nets, but also for the Spurs. While Brooklyn is finally adding a third star in Aldridge that would complement Uncle Drew and KD, the Spurs would be acquiring two young and promising talents in LeVert, Allen that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Prince could provide them veteran presence in their second unit, while the No. 19 pick would enable them to add another talented prospect to their team.

Though being sent to San Antonio wouldn’t put them closer to winning their first championship ring, it could help LeVert and Allen’s career in the long-run. Allen could immediately replace Aldridge as the Spurs’ starting center, while LeVert could become San Antonio’s No. 1 scoring option next season. Playing for a team where they could receive more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor under one of the best coaches in league history, Gregg Popovich, could accelerate LeVert and Allen’s development into legitimate superstars in the league.