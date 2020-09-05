Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Derriere In Tiny Thong & Makes Observation About ‘Accidental Hand Towel Placement’

Niece confessed that she's not a fan of cleaning.

Social media sensation Niece Waidhofer stunned her 2 million Instagram followers on Friday by showing off her backside in a tantalizing new photo snapped in front of a sink. The model attempted to direct her fans’ attention to a towel sitting on the counter, but most of them were too distracted by her display of smooth bare skin and her hilarious caption.

Niece leaned over a bathroom sink. A large mirror hanging over it provided a view of her flawless face. Her reflection revealed that she was using the mirror to fix her sultry gaze on the camera behind her. Her glossy dark hair was styled in a loose ponytail.

Niece ensured that her peachy booty was the main focus of the photo by wearing a tiny thong. The cut of the underwear accentuated her curvy hips and further enhanced her derriere by tracing its upper curves. The garment’s black color also emphasized her pale complexion.

Her top was a white cropped shirt with long sleeves. The fabric was clingy and ribbed. Black trim and at least one undone button adorned the low neckline. The scooped front provided a peek at Niece’s generous cleavage, thanks to the presence of the mirror. She stood with her back arched and her hands spread wide on the counter top.

In the caption of her post, the model observed that the placement of her right hand made it look like she was using a hand towel to wipe down the counter. However, in her signature witty manner, she quipped that she never cleans, cooks, or does laundry. She promised any potential suitors that she makes up for her lack of adequate housekeeping with her collection of “extraordinary outfits” and her “even more extraordinary mood swings.”

Niece’s sexy snapshot and the entertaining caption that accompanied it were awarded with over 50,000 likes and more than 700 comments within three hours. She also received a number of marriage proposals.

“I’d let you ruin my life… Sounds like fun,” wrote one fan.

“Crazy is my kind of girl. You never know what you’re coming home to. Sounds exhilarating,” echoed another admirer.

“Who writes your captions? Either you have a team of comedians working full time, or you’re actually perfect,” a third remarked.

“I have to appreciate how much effort you consistently put into making sure your captions are stuffed with personality. It’s a fairly rare thing,” a fourth message said.

