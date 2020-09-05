Donny Osmond Shares Adorable Childhood Video, Revealing His Career Plans If Show Business Didn’t Stick

Donny Osmond had an interesting backup plan if he couldn’t make it in show business.

The actor, singer, and television host took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback black-and-white video of his youth showing him being interviewed about what appeared to be his plans for life. Though the clip started after Osmond had been given the question, the fresh-faced youngster smiled as he said that he enjoyed electronics or staying in show business.

Then, he revealed a third choice.

“Or else I’ll go into hotel management,” the young Osmond said with a laugh.

In the caption for the post, Osmond shared that hotel management was still an option if the entertainment career didn’t work out, adding that he is still a “total tech-head” today.

The post was a hit with Osmond’s followers, racking up more than 6,000 likes and plenty of comments from fans who believe he ended up making the right career choice.

“Aww..glad u liked the video as much as I did…..still can’t see u as a hotel manager tho lol,” one person wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“How cute! You could have done many things, but we’re glad that you decided to stay with show business. You’ve made a positive, world-wide impact!” another wrote.

Others offered an avenue for Osmond to try out a new calling if he was getting bored with the entertainment industry.

“I work for an electronics repair company. Would you like to come and work for us?” someone wrote, adding a smiling emoji.

It’s likely that Osmond’s career path was already set by the time the now-viral video was first captured. He gained fame as a singer in his early years, breaking through as a young teenager in the family singing group, The Osmonds. While it wasn’t exactly clear how old Osmond was in the clip, he would have already seen some level of fame and was on his way to becoming a teen pop sensation.

The 62-year-old former teen idol doesn’t seem to be slowing down in show business anytime soon.

As The Inquisitr reported, he just told fans about a new gig on a Fox Television competition called I Can See Your Voice. Osmond will join actress Cheryl Hines and a rotating panel of celebrities who help a contestant determine the difference between good singers and bad ones, all before they ever hear them sing a note. Contestants win prizes for correctly picking the good singers.