Donald Trump Says John Kelly Was Likely The Source On Article Claiming He Disparaged Soldiers

Donald Trump addressed a recent report claiming he had called American troops who died or were captured in battle “losers and suckers” for at least the second time on Friday. When he did so, he told assembled media he believed that his former Chief of Staff, John Kelly was likely the source for the story.

As The Inquisitr reported on Thursday, the article ran in The Atlantic and told several tales of Trump disparaging soldiers on several different occasions. One of those incidents was said to be while he was visiting the cemetery where Kelly’s son, who was killed in combat was buried.

Trump reportedly turned to the man who would eventually become his chief of staff and said he didn’t understand why soldiers are willing to die for their country. He added he didn’t think there was anything it in for them.

It was reported the former Marine general believed Trump was simply trying to wrap his head around the sacrifice they made. Another tale, where he refused to visit a cemetery in France and made the infamous “losers” claim put the president’s comments in a different light according to several unnamed sources.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Speaking about the man who had led his White House at one point, Trump explained one reason he felt as though Kelly could have been a source for The Atlantic article was that the pressure of working in politics got to him, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported via Twitter.

Trump said his one-time staffer had “no temperament.” He added that at one point it became evident he was “unable to function.” He also said the former chief of staff eventually gotten eaten up and simply couldn’t handle the stress of the job.

Trump’s comments came on the same day that the president vehemently denied the story about denigrating the troops was true. Another part of the piece by The Atlantic said he had been quite critical of former Senator John McCain over the years. He denied that as well on social media and to the press.

After his claims about the man who oversaw the Department of Homeland Security before taking the job at the White House, Collins pointed out Trump continued to claim he never insulted any fallen soldiers while insulting a Marine corps veteran.

Other members of the media noticed the juxtaposition as well. Another member of the CNN news team, Jim Sciutto, believed it was another attack on a member of the military.

Trump says he would never attack an honored member of the military as he attacks an honored member of the military. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 4, 2020

Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann posted on Twitter that he felt Trump was disrespecting the troops with his latest comments.