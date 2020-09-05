Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped White Tank Top & Plaid Miniskirt

On Friday, September 4, Russian model and professional DJ Nata Lee shared a sizzling snap on her secondary Instagram account.

The picture showed the social media sensation leaning against what appears to be a public fountain. Buildings and palm trees can be seen in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Nata flaunted her fantastic figure in a cropped white tank top and a high-waisted black-and-red plaid miniskirt. The revealing ensemble showcased her long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also catch a glimpse of her toned midsection. The model finished off the casual look with white tennis shoes, a small black backpack, a pair of sunglasses, and a bracelet. The blond bombshell had also pulled back her long honey-colored hair in a bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Nata faced away from the photographer and arched her back, as she bent one of her knees. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the Nata suggested that the photo was taken as an earlier date. She also tagged the Instagram account of professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, implying that he had snapped the picture.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of Nata’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote a fan, along with a red heart emoji.

“Perfect as always,” added a different devotee.

“You look very very cute,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“007natalee you are an absolute tartan treat, simply lovely xx,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a sultry snapshot on her main account, in which she wore a figure-hugging black mini dress with cut-out detailing. That picture has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.