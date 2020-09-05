Brennah Black Teases Fans On Her Knees In Lace Lingerie And Garter Belt

Brennah Black took to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon with a trio of seductive images that thrilled her 616,000 followers. She looked stunning in the black-and-white photos, which pictured the actress and model posing provocatively in black lingerie. The post garnered almost 3,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Brennah’s ample assets were on full display in the tantalizing set, which featured an underwire bra paired with a matching thong and garter belt. The garments were made from an elegant lace panels and sheer nylon, edged with what appeared to be leather, and embellished with gunmetal chain accents.

The demi-cups hugged her curvaceous breasts and left plenty of cleavage visible. The outer edges of the underwire, as well as the band encircling her ribs, were lined with a slick-looking detailing that gave the ensemble a racy vibe. The back of the bra straps ended in small double sections of linked chain.

The garter fit around the most slender part of her waist, and the lace design exactly mirrored the shape of her bra, which left an open space of bare flesh between it and the top of her skimpy panties. The satin ribbons intended to secure a pair of stockings were also attached to chains.

Brennah’s thong had the metal detailing formed into triangle a the small of her back, just above her voluptuous rear end.

In the first image, Brennah posed on a canvas director’s chair in front of a vertically striped black-and-white background. She struck a classic pin-up pose — balanced on the front of both shins, with her knees spread apart from one another, and both hands behind her head.

She cocked her hips and arched her back, creating an alluring curved line from the tip of her left elbow down to her hip.

Brennah swept some of her platinum tresses off the back of her neck and let the rest spill over one shoulder. Long, layered tendrils framed her striking features.

The next two images captured Brennah standing in front of an antique upright piano, facing the camera with her backside as the ends of the garters grazed her nearly bare booty. Her hair tumbled halfway down her back in rippling curls.

As recently reported by TheInquisitr, Brennah also embraced a femme fatale vibe a few weeks ago when she posed for a series of photos wearing a translucent nude leotard underneath a strappy black ensemble.