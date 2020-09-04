‘Dancing With The Stars’ Gives A Tease Of Cheryl Burke’s New Partner, And Fans Think It’s AJ McLean

Dancing With The Stars gave fans a tease about Cheryl Burke’s new dance partner, and some internet sleuths think they’ve cracked the case.

With a little more than a week left until the debut of the show’s 29th season, the popular ABC show has been using its social media presence to build some anticipation among fans and give hints about the yet-to-be announced pairings.

That included a picture posted to Twitter on Friday showing a mask-wearing Burke leaning next to her celebrity entrant, whose face and body were obscured with graphics showing a glitter ball with a mask over the person’s face and a series of question marks to hide their body.

The post’s caption gave a hint that Burke was paired with a “dazzling” mystery celebrity, sparking speculation about who the two-time champion would be competing alongside this year. Many DWTS fans guessed it would be Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, thinking that the hint referred to his time in the spotlight with the famous boy band.

There have been some other hints that Burke may be paired up with McLean. She appeared to reveal in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her celebrity competitor has some experience on the dance floor, and referred to him as a “cool person” who will have a lot of potential in the competition.

“I think he has some rhythm, so we will see. Ballroom is a whole other beast!” she wrote.

McLean has touted his previous experience in the lead-up to the premiere, noting that he’s been dancing for decades.

“I’ve been dancing since I was about 6 years old, but this is going to be a bit different,” he said during a Good Morning America appearance that was shared on Twitter. McLean also tried to tamp down expectations during the interview, saying he doesn’t believe he comes in with any particular advantage.

As The Inquisitr reported, Burke also revealed that she shared a “Mirrorball Mask” from her new collection with her partner, and dropped some other hints that led some to think she’s competing with McLean.

Burke had already shared that her partner has facial hair and some previous dance experience — both of which would identify McLean — as well as a connection to someone who has already appeared in the competition. McLean’s fellow Backstreet Boys member, Nick Carter, appeared on the show in 2015.

Viewers who want to learn the identity of Burke’s dance partner will have to tune in to the Dancing With The Stars premiere on September 14.