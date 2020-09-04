Zhara Nilsson Sizzles In A Nude Bikini, Soaks Up The Sun In Latest Instagram Share

Swedish model Zhara Nilsson took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 4, and treated her 1 million followers to a very hot bikini pic.

In the snapshot, Zhara rocked a nude-colored, two-piece bathing suit which perfectly showcased her amazing figure. Her top boasted broad straps, attached to the cups with the help of large rings. The plunging neckline of the garment put her enviable cleavage on full display while also drawing attention toward her rock-hard abs and taut stomach.

Zhara teamed the top with matching bikini bottoms which also had a ring attached to the straps in the centre. The ensemble exposed her long, sexy legs.

The hottie wore her blond tresses in a bun. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pendant that had her name carved into it. That apart, she wore a pair of small stud earrings and a delicate ring. She also retained the sexy silver barbell in her navel.

The photoshoot took place at a picturesque location, during the day. The beautiful blue ocean could be seen in the background. Zhara posed by sitting atop a large rock. She leaned back, placed one of her hands on the rock for support, and extended her legs forward. She used her forearm to shield her eyes from the sunlight and tilted her head. The 26-year-old model gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she added an unrelated, yet meaningful statement about human behavior. According to the tag in her post, her sexy ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer, Tigelle Intimates & Swimwear, which is owned by her fellow Swedish model, Josefine Forsberg. That apart, she also tagged Jakes Films for photoshoot credits.

Within 13 hours, the picture racked up more than 8,000 likes. Besides, many of Zhara’s fans took to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“Looking incredibly beautiful. I love you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“Happy Friday, Zhara. Enjoy the sun. You’re looking amazing!” another user chimed in.

“Wow!!! Adopt me please… I know how to do laundry and iron clothes too,” a third follower jokingly wrote.

“Damn, you have such a great body!” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Aside from her followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic, including Madison Gordon and Dasha Mart.

On August 22, Zhara mesmerized her fans with a set of hot pictures in which she rocked a very tiny, animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The snaps have amassed more than 36,000 likes.