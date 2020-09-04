Kate Hudson Rocks A Lemon Caftan Dress While Exposing Her Slender Legs In The Sunlight

Kate Hudson knows how to make a statement.

Kate Hudson was just handed some lemons in the form of a dress and she seems to be completely thrilled by it. The blond bombshell took to her Instagram on Friday to share a few snapshots with her 12.2 million followers of the gorgeous design by Oscar de la Renta.

The 41-year-old actress modeled the outfit in the backyard of her home in a series of eight pictures that captured the unique and exquisite design that seemed to grab attention. The caftan dress was made out of a sheer white fabric that became a see-through number as Kate stood with the sun shining directly behind her. Her slender legs were peeping through the skirt portion as it billowed out a bit and dragged onto the grass. The top of the garment featured bold lemons delicately placed throughout the piece, as well as dark green leaves to give it a summery flare.

The puffy elbow-length sleeves fell gently off Kate’s shoulders exposing some skin. It was trimmed with a huge ruffle around her shoulders from the front to the back. In a few of the photos, Kate added some extra color by sporting a red hat with a wide brim. Her blond hair was blowing gently in the wind after she took the hat off.

The mom of three also snapped some pics on her patio. In one of the photos was a beautiful scene of her yard lined with lots of greenery and a few flowers. She was sitting down in a relaxed position while leaning on a patio table as she showed off another perfect view of the lemon-filled caftan.

Kate seemed to adore the special ensemble that was given to her. She revealed in her post that she not only wore it for the photos in the backyard, but that she seemingly slept in it as well. She called it “a dream.”

She then went on to reveal that her 1-year-old daughter Rani Rose is already a fashionista just like her mom. Kate said that she already knows what she wants to wear.

Kate’s newest fashion style wowed her Instagram followers. They were quick to let her know how gorgeous it was on her.

“That dress makes me happy,” one person said.

“Love love love those lemons,” another fan remarked.

“You look like an ethereal beauty,” complimented a third follower.

Kate has a new clothing line called Fabletics collection and a few days ago gave her fans a hint of what was to come. She looked amazing wearing a sports bra and leggings. That outfit also went over well with her fans.