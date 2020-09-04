Sarah Harris Shares Cheeky Shot In Bed With A Pink Polaroid Camera

New Zealand model Sarah Harris took to Instagram on Friday afternoon with a sizzling post that thrilled her 2.2 million followers. The sultry blond shared a provocative image of herself belly-down and flaunting her bare booty with a camera next to her, which left plenty to the imagination.

The post racked up over 7,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Sarah was stretched out across a bed with crisp white sheets and pillowcases. Her shapely thighs were pressed together in the pose.

Both arms reached out in front of her, and she slid her right hand beneath one of the fluffy pillows. She lifted her head slightly and turned it to one side, displaying a gorgeous profile over her right shoulder. She gazed intensely off-camera, light emphasizing the shade of her pale-colored eyes.

Sarah’s straight, ombré hair was swept to one side. A few tendrils grazed the back of her neck, and the rest spilled over her head and onto the sheet below. Platinum strands framed her delicate features.

The photographer stood above Sarah at the foot of the bed, and the angle of the camera gave a full, uninterrupted view of her bare backside. The focus of the image was the tantalizing curve of her derriere.

Sarah wore a minuscule black thong that was barely visible past her rounded cheeks. An unidentifiable scrap of black fabric that may have been part of the garment was visible peeking out from the sheets at her right hip.

If the piece was not part of her thong, perhaps it was the carry strap for the pink Polaroid lying next to her. The miniature portable camera was placed lens-up on the bed, just touching her booty. There was a single printed image with a distinctive framing and size leaning against the plastic case.

It was difficult to discern, but it appeared to be an instant snap of the scene captured in the post. The blurry outline of Sarah’s legs seemed to be visible in the composition.

Sarah tagged her location in tropical Waiheke Island, just outside of Auckland, New Zealand.

Sarah’s devoted Instagram followers were eager to express their adoration for the update, with most fans opting to string together various emoji indicating affection. Most prolifically used seemed to be heart, fire, and one hundred percent symbols.

“Wooooow Goddess, your beauty is Perfect, elegant, and angelic. Amazing piece of heaven,” gushed one fan.

“Flawless,” declared a second person.